KABUL – Taliban-led Afghanistan government’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Haqqani was killed in a suicide blast on Wednesday in Kabul.

Reports said the explosion ::l inside the ministry, which led to the death of Haqqani in the attack.

Khalil Rahman Haqqani, 58, has been the acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation since September 7, 2021.

More to follow…