Islamabad airport introduces QR code system for passenger complaints

In a bid to enhance passenger experience, Islamabad International Airport has introduced a QR code system for registering complaints.

According to aviation officials, passengers can now scan QR codes installed at various prominent locations across the airport to lodge their complaints. Additionally, an email and a dedicated website are also available for submitting feedback and suggestions.

Officials stated that the new QR code system complements the existing complaint mechanisms and aims to provide passengers with a faster and more effective means of communication. “This initiative ensures immediate contact with passengers, allowing the administration to address issues more efficiently,” they added.

The QR codes have been strategically placed in high-traffic areas of the airport for easy accessibility. The system is designed with a user-friendly interface, enabling passengers to register complaints or suggestions effortlessly.

For further convenience, passengers can also visit the official airport website at https://islamabadairport.com.pk and click on the “E-Complaint” section to submit their feedback. Alternatively, they can email their concerns directly to feedback.iiap@caapakistan.com.pk or manually log complaints in the registers available at the Pakistan Aviation counters.

This modernized approach is expected to strengthen the airport’s ability to address passenger concerns promptly, reflecting a commitment to improved customer service.