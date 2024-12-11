Lahore biker fined over Rs150,000 for not wearing helmet, jumping traffic signals 

LAHORE – Traffic police have imposed a fine of Rs154,000 on a motorcyclist for violating traffic laws for 86 times.

The spokesperson of the traffic police said the motorcyclist was fined 73 times for not wearing a helmet, 9 times for violating traffic signals, three times for one-way violations, and once for lane discipline violations.

He stated that the motorcyclist’s bike has been impounded at the police station due to repeated violations. The bike will be returned to the individual only after he pays the fine.

This is the largest fine ever imposed on any motorcyclist. The e-challan system continues for violations of 19 traffic rules.

Traffic authorities in Lahore have intensified their crackdown on repeat violations in order ensure road safety.

Earlier this year, the authorities introduced the AI-based e-challans, a technological innovation designed to automate traffic violation detection and enforcement.