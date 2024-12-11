Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore biker fined over Rs150,000 for not wearing helmet, jumping traffic signals 

Lahore Biker Fined Over Rs150000 For Not Wearing Helmet Jumping Traffic Signals

LAHORE – Traffic police have imposed a fine of Rs154,000 on a motorcyclist for violating traffic laws for 86 times.

The spokesperson of the traffic police said the motorcyclist was fined 73 times for not wearing a helmet, 9 times for violating traffic signals, three times for one-way violations, and once for lane discipline violations.

He stated that the motorcyclist’s bike has been impounded at the police station due to repeated violations. The bike will be returned to the individual only after he pays the fine.

This is the largest fine ever imposed on any motorcyclist. The e-challan system continues for violations of 19 traffic rules.

Traffic authorities in Lahore have intensified their crackdown on repeat violations in order ensure road safety.

Earlier this year, the authorities introduced the AI-based e-challans, a technological innovation designed to automate traffic violation detection and enforcement.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.15 293.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 351.5 355
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.4 76.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.25 180.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.6 199
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand $ 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.75 209.75
SEK Swedish Krone 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 312.71 315.46
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search