Gas prices surge 800% in four months, reveals Federal Bureau of Statistics

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Bureau of Statistics has revealed an 800% increase in gas prices in just four months.

A National Assembly session was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, during which details of price hikes were presented.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics shared details of inflation in food prices, stating that in the last five years, the price of sugar has increased by 53.5% and the price of palm oil by 61%.

According to the Bureau, the prices of soybean oil, wheat, and crude oil have increased by 35% over the past five years. Officials attributed the overall inflation to price hikes in electricity and gas under the IMF program.

According to officials, the government raised the gas tariff by 520% in November 2023 and by 319% in February 2024. Similarly, electricity rates were increased by 35% in November 2023 and by 75% in February 2024.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics further stated that the extraordinary increase in electricity and gas prices contributed to the overall rise in inflation.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance revealed that mobile phone users were charged 338 billion rupees in taxes over the past five years.

The Ministry of Finance presented details of tax collection, stating that 338 billion rupees were collected from mobile users over the past five years.