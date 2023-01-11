‘Property of citizens’ – Pakistan finance chief denies reports of confiscating commercial banks’ dollars

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday rejected rumours that the government was considering a move to take over the dollars held with the commercial banks amid depleting foreign exchange reserves.
The rumours about confiscation of the dollars started emerging after the finance czar said that the total foreign exchange reserves held by Pakistan stood at $10 billion and not $4 billion as $6 billion held by commercial banks also belong to the country.
Taking to Twitter, Dar clarified that national foreign exchange reserves always include forex held with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and commercial banks.
“Recently I quoted the forex reserves figure based on this principle. Some vested elements who ruined this country’s economy in the past, gave it a deliberate twist and started a campaign as if Govt was considering an access to foreign exchange held with Commercial Banks which indeed is the property of the citizens,” he wrote.
as if Govt was considering an access to foreign exchange held with Commercial Banks which indeed is the property of the citizens.
The finance chief categorically denied the claims and clarified that “there is no such move under consideration of the Govt”. He asked people to ignore such “misconstrued, misinterpreted and malafide” propaganda.
Ishaq Dar said Pakistan was moving towards improvement and its forex reserves would strengthen in the near future.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
