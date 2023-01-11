India's 'Go First' flight actually goes first missing over 50 passengers

NEW DELHI - As many as over 50 passengers were left high and dry as they found themselves ready to board a plane which had already left in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

A flight by 'Go First' took off from the airport in Bengaluru city, forgetting over 50 passengers in the tarmac (bus). Interestingly, the passengers had checked in their baggage and even had boarding passes.

The airline tendered apology to the victims who complained on social media platforms; the firm has yet to explain what caused such a gaffe.

The Bengaluru-Delhi flight took off at 06:20 on Monday and one of the passengers said the crew told that the flight will return. Go First, responded to the criticism with: "We regret the inconvenience caused."

Investigations have been kicked off into the incident and media reports say the passengers were later accommodated on a different airline's flight while two others received refunds for their tickets.

The incident is the latest in a spree of humiliating incidents against airlines in India. Last week, the pilot and crew of an Air India flight faced flak for their mishandling of a drunk passenger who urinated on an elderly woman.