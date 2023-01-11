Search

LifestyleVideos

Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans as she sings Guru Randhawa's 'Moon Rise'

Web Desk 06:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans as she sings Guru Randhawa's 'Moon Rise'
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Indian actress Shehnaz Gill shot to fame after her Bigg Boss stint and her love story with Siddharth Shukla made headlines. While her claim to fame will always be Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz is a charmer whose love for singing is visible on her social media feed.

With each new music video, her massive fan following keeps adoring her singing skills. Similar was the case this time. Shehnaaz sang her newly released song Moon Rise in her melodious voice and shared a video of it on her Instagram handle.

"#moonrise thank you for accompanying me on the guitar @samuelshetty Dekh guru main bhi hogayi shuru @gururandhawa."

Guru Randhawa was quick enough to reply to Shehnaaz's video and wrote, "#Moonrise in your voice is a different vibe Wow." 

Guru Randhawa's music video for Moon Rise, featuring him and the Hosla Rakh star has finally been released and it is just as dreamy as we hoped.

The audio version of the song was released last year and received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video out, the chemistry between the actors is undeniable.

The video has been produced by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and the song has been choreographed by Deush Mehra.

Keeping up with their streak of sharing fun BTS video, Randhawa shared a behind-the-scenes video with actor-singer Shehnaaz from their latest song Moon Rise.

'People say we look cute together. Do We?

Me and @shehnaazgill thankyou all ❤️

#moonrise ????,'read the caption.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.

Fans adore Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa's sizzling chemistry in new project

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

WATCH – Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain introduce their daughter to fans

11:14 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Yashma Gill shares adorable dance video of a bride

05:10 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Hasan Raheem's latest song 'Nautanki' leaves fans unimpressed

05:43 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir leaves Indian rapper Badshah amused as she channels 'Emily in Paris'

04:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Fans adore Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa's sizzling chemistry in new project

03:17 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Yashma Gill sends love to Indian actress Sana Khan

12:32 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Travelling outside Saudi Arabia? Here's all you need to know about ...

08:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 11, 2023

08:04 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.55 237.15
Euro EUR 270 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.8 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 165 166.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.69 611.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 177 178.35
China Yuan CNY 33.68 33.93
Danish Krone DKK 32.99 33.34
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.48 2.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.63 750.63
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.78 597.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244 245.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.8 6.9

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: