Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans as she sings Guru Randhawa's 'Moon Rise'

Indian actress Shehnaz Gill shot to fame after her Bigg Boss stint and her love story with Siddharth Shukla made headlines. While her claim to fame will always be Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz is a charmer whose love for singing is visible on her social media feed.

With each new music video, her massive fan following keeps adoring her singing skills. Similar was the case this time. Shehnaaz sang her newly released song Moon Rise in her melodious voice and shared a video of it on her Instagram handle.

"#moonrise thank you for accompanying me on the guitar @samuelshetty Dekh guru main bhi hogayi shuru @gururandhawa."

Guru Randhawa was quick enough to reply to Shehnaaz's video and wrote, "#Moonrise in your voice is a different vibe Wow."

Guru Randhawa's music video for Moon Rise, featuring him and the Hosla Rakh star has finally been released and it is just as dreamy as we hoped.

The audio version of the song was released last year and received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video out, the chemistry between the actors is undeniable.

The video has been produced by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and the song has been choreographed by Deush Mehra.

Keeping up with their streak of sharing fun BTS video, Randhawa shared a behind-the-scenes video with actor-singer Shehnaaz from their latest song Moon Rise.

'People say we look cute together. Do We?

Me and @shehnaazgill thankyou all ❤️

#moonrise ????,'read the caption.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.