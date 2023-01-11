Electricity price revised up in wake of fuel charges adjustment

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday jacked up the electricity price by 18 paisas per unit on the account of fuel charges adjustment.

Reports said the increase has been made for the month of November and revised price will be received in the electricity bill of January.

The revised cost shall be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.

Earlier in the day, the authority slashed the power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for consumers in the country’s financial capital, Karachi. The authority, in a notification, said the K-Electric had sought Rs7.04 per unit decrease in electricity price on account of the fuel charges adjustment.