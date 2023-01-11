All US domestic flights temporarily halted following a computer glitch

WASHINGTON – All flights in the United States were suspended after a computer system faced unprecedented outage.

Reports said nearly 1,000 flights within, into or out of the US were grounded as of as of 6:30 am US Eastern Time due to the technical glitch.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed the disruption, stating that efforts are being made to restore the system. Taking to Twitter, FAA said it was working to restore the “Notice to Air Missions system following an outage”.

“The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” read the tweet.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a tweet said President Joe Biden had been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation on the FAA system outage.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

Saying there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, she said the president had directed authorities to conduct a full investigation into the causes.