Nepra slashes power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs7.43 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday slashed the power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for consumers in the country’s financial capital, Karachi.

The authority, in a notification, said the K-Electric had sought Rs7.04 per unit decrease in electricity price on account of the fuel charges adjustment.

It further mentioned that the reduced cost shall be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, Agriculture Consumers, and Electric Vehicle Charging stations (EVCS) consumers of K-Electric.

Earlier, the FCA for the month of November was decreased by Rs4.98 per unit as compared to the value charged in October.