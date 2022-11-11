Sigh of relief for Karachiites as NEPRA announces cut in K-Electric tariff
06:58 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Sigh of relief for Karachiites as NEPRA announces cut in K-Electric tariff
KARACHI – Electricity consumers in the country’s financial capital are going to have a sigh of relief as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has slashed the tariff by Rs5.12 per unit.

The lowering price is a much-sought announcement for port city residents who experienced increased power outages earlier in the summer.

A notification issued in this regard said the electricity tariff has been reduced on account of lower fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for September 2022. The change will be applicable on bills for the month of September.

It further mentioned that the reduced cost shall be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, Agriculture Consumers, and Electric Vehicle Charging stations (EVCS) consumers of K-Electric.

The relief comes as a country of nearly 221 million suffered suffocating inflation which accelerated more than estimated last month on costlier food, adding pressure on salaried people.

