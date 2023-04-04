Search

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan, cross Rs214,000 mark

05:53 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices reached record high in Pakistan as local currency continued to lose ground against the US dollar coincided with increase in policy rate.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs5,000 and Rs4,288 to settle at Rs214,500 and Rs179,612 respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity also surged by $12 dollar to close at $1982 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market increased by Rs100 per tola to reach Rs2,450.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.78% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs287.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs285.04.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.05 288.15
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.53 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.54
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.56
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565

