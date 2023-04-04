Fahd Hussain resigns as SAPM on media relations

Fahd Hussain, the special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on public policy and media relations, unexpectedly offered his resignation on Tuesday.

He announced his resignation on Twitter, saying he has stepped down as Special Assistant to PM "after productive stint of a year."

"Grateful to PM for giving me the opportunity to serve in public office. I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better,” he added.

Meanwhile PM Shehbaz accepted Fahd’s resignation and tweeted, “Thank you for your service to the country, Fahd sb. As my Special Assistant on public policy & strategic communication, I greatly benefited from your wise counsel.“

“I found you a wonderful team player & a great human being. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours.”, he added.

Last year, the Prime Miniter appointed Fahd as his special assistant for media communication and public policy.

Fahd is a well-known journalist and host of the current affairs show.