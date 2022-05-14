PM Shehbaz appoints journalist Fahd Husain as his special assistant
Web Desk
06:24 PM | 14 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz appoints journalist Fahd Husain as his special assistant
Source: fahdhusain (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Syed Fahd Husain as his Special Assistant with the status of a federal minister.

Upon the approval of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, the Cabinet Division issued the notification stating “In accordance with Rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister is pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Husain as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister”.

The noted political commentator remained associated with leading organizations including Dawn, Express Tribune while he also hosted a political talk show named 'In Focus' on a private news channel.

Fahd is the nephew of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, and cousin of noted journalist Syed Talat Hussain.

IHC CJ asks PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi’s ... 12:55 PM | 9 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the ...

Following Fahd’s appointment, many journalists and politicians congratulated him whereas PTI activists and leaders including Fawad Chaudhry raised questions about his appointment.

More From This Category
Shehbaz, Hamza's indictment in money laundering ...
05:38 PM | 14 May, 2022
Usman Dar, other members released as PTI changes ...
04:40 PM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan announces amnesty scheme for multiple ...
01:27 PM | 14 May, 2022
Another Indian soldier commits suicide in ...
12:47 PM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan PM visits UAE today to condole demise of ...
11:40 AM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan to test passengers from Gulf countries ...
11:05 AM | 14 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Who is Sunny Leone? A look at adult star turned Bollywood actress' career on her birthday
05:58 PM | 14 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr