Petrol price likely to hit Rs190 in Pakistan as coalition govt mulls ending fuel subsidy
Web Desk
07:12 PM | 14 May, 2022
Petrol price likely to hit Rs190 in Pakistan as coalition govt mulls ending fuel subsidy
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Sharif-led federal government is likely to take a crucial decision on a hike in fuel prices today ahead of talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last month, the new government decided not to roll back billions in fuel subsidies despite the strain on public funds, to avoid backlash days after taking power however OGRA has now prepared a summary of withdrawing subsidies of Rs21 on petrol and Rs51 on diesel that will be increased for the next fortnight.

Local media quoting sources from the Ministry of Energy reported that the procedure to withdraw subsidies on petroleum products has been completed and a summary of increasing prices will be table today.

Following the revocation of the fuel subsidy, the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel would be Rs190, Rs230, Rs176, and Rs186.31 respectively.

The South Asian country earlier assured global lender to withdraw the energy subsidy however, the government has not yet increased the prices of petroleum products due to the fear of backlash amid soaring inflation.

The federal government will have to allocate another Rs76 billion for the next two weeks of May if it decides to keep petroleum prices unchanged.

US dollar continues to gain against Pakistani ... 09:35 PM | 13 May, 2022

KARACHI – Amid the prevailing political and economic uncertainty in the country, the Pakistani rupee on Friday ...

Many factors including skyrocketing prices in global crude oil prices and the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar have increased the cost of petroleum product subsidy.

Petrol prices to go up as Pakistan agrees with ... 02:51 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s new Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has accepted a recommendation made by the ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz appoints journalist Fahd Husain as his ...
06:24 PM | 14 May, 2022
Shehbaz, Hamza's indictment in money laundering ...
05:38 PM | 14 May, 2022
Usman Dar, other members released as PTI changes ...
04:40 PM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan announces amnesty scheme for multiple ...
01:27 PM | 14 May, 2022
Another Indian soldier commits suicide in ...
12:47 PM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan PM visits UAE today to condole demise of ...
11:40 AM | 14 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Who is Sunny Leone? A look at adult star turned Bollywood actress' career on her birthday
05:58 PM | 14 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr