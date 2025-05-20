Malik Riaz congratulates Gen Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD – General Syed Asim Munir has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, drawing widespread greetings from all walks of life.

Business tycoon Malik Riaz on Tuesday extended greetings to Gen Asim Munir on his elevation as Field Marshal.

Taking to X, the business tycoon Malik wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations to Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir on this historic honour. May this elevation usher in a new era of unity, security, and prosperity for our nation. This is the time for a fresh beginning. May he rise to the challenge.”

Earlier, the president, prime minister, federal ministers and top military officials, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, have praised the promotion.