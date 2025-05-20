Indian vlogger Jyoti Malhotra detained over alleged spying for Pakistan

Indian travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra has been detained on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan, amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

Malhotra, a popular YouTuber from Haryana known for her channel Travel with Jo, was arrested by Indian authorities who allege she engaged in suspicious activities during a recent visit to Pakistan.

The accusations include reported contact with a Pakistani diplomat and a prior visit to Pahalgam, three months before a recent attack in the area.

With over 382,000 subscribers, Malhotra is known for documenting her travels across India and abroad. She has previously visited China, Indonesia, Bhutan, and other countries, often showcasing culture, nature, and public transport.

Her positive commentary on Chinese infrastructure and scenic videos from Indonesia have also drawn criticism from pro-government media and online commentators in India.