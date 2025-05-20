PAF chief lauds China for supporting Pakistan’s defence modernisation

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has commended China’s role in assisting Pakistan’s defence modernization and technological advancement.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The air chief expressed his profound gratitude to China for its continued support and unwavering friendship.

He described the two nations as “Iron Brothers,” emphasizing that their bond has only strengthened over the decades and will continue to deepen through future cooperation and partnership.

Both dignitaries engaged in a comprehensive and in-depth discussion on a range of matters including corporate-level engagements, defence cooperation and the evolving geostrategic environment in the region.

They underscored the importance of cohesive and collaborative approaches in responding to emerging challenges, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining peak operational readiness and swift coordination amidst the prevailing regional security dynamics.

Both the dignitaries reaffirmed their pledge to institutionalize regular high-level exchanges through expanded joint operational exercises and exploration of multilateral frameworks that bolster collective response mechanisms to emerging threats.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador lauded the unmatched operational excellence demonstrated by PAF personnel during the recent standoff on the eastern front, terming it a reflection of PAF’s high standards and unwavering commitment to national defence.

The dignitary also acknowledged PAF’s operational effectiveness and strategic acumen in employing indigenous solutions and advanced systems to safeguard national interests and deter potential threats under the current leadership.

Reaffirming China’s enduring support, the Ambassador assured full technical assistance to PAF in order to bolster its aerial defence capabilities.

He also lauded Pakistan’s commitment to self-reliance and emphasized that PAF’s investment in indigenous processes had begun to yield promising results.

Jiang Zaidong stressed that continued focus on homegrown technological development would further elevate the country’s defence capabilities.