Pakistan name 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

LAHORE – The selection committee has named a 16-member men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Salman Ali Agha continuing as captain of the team.

All three matches will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the schedule set to be announced soon.

The squad has been selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on 25 May. This series also marks the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan 16-member squad

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub.

A day earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board and Bangladesh reached an agreement to hold the three-match T20I series instead of previously scheduled five matches.

After a lengthy meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Abedin and President Faruque Ahmed, it was decided that the Bangladesh cricket team will visit Pakistan, said a statement issued here.

A total of three T20 matches will be played between Bangladesh and Pakistan, in Lahore.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman and President for finalizing the tour to Pakistan.