Rajab Butt responds to allegations of mistreating wife Emaan

YouTuber Rajab Butt has addressed criticism on social media accusing him of mistreating his wife, Emaan, in his vlogs.

In a video message, Rajab clarified that Emaan has been unwell and emotionally sensitive, which is why she hasn’t appeared in his recent content. He added that she will also not feature in upcoming vlogs, respecting her need for privacy and recovery.

Rajab further explained that Emaan prefers to stay off social media and does not feel comfortable in front of the camera.

He emphasized that their marriage is real and personal, not just something portrayed for views. “I fulfil my responsibilities as a husband,” he said, noting that social media often damages relationships, but he would never allow his marriage to suffer because of it.

Despite his clarification, criticism continues online, with many users stressing that mutual respect, time, and attention are essential in any relationship.