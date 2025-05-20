Pakistan elevates COAS Munir to Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD – The government on Tuesday approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to Field Marshal.

The federal cabinet meeting made key decisions, including the approval to promote General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal.

The prime minister congratulated the entire nation on the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan Mursoos during the Battle for Truth, and for foiling the enemy’s aggressive ambitions.

According to the official statement, Pakistan recently faced one of the most difficult phases in its history when, on the night of May 6–7, 2025, India launched an unprovoked and unjustified war. Innocent civilians, including women and children, were targeted.

The statement condemned the enemy’s attempts to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Army Chief General Asim Munir led the armed forces with exceptional bravery and determination, effectively coordinating the country’s war strategy and military efforts.

Due to his exemplary leadership, Pakistan achieved a historic victory in the Battle for Truth. In recognition of his courageous military command and bold defense of the nation’s sovereignty, the cabinet approved the Prime Minister’s proposal to promote him to Field Marshal. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also briefed President Asif Ali Zardari on the decision.

Extension of Air Chief’s Term

The government also unanimously agreed to extend the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu after the completion of his term, acknowledging his valuable services.

State Awards for National Heroes

The cabinet further decided to confer top state awards on officers, soldiers, veterans, martyrs, and civilians from various sectors in recognition of their outstanding services during Operation Bunyān Mursoos.