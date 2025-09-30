SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions, expanding participation across Asia and Africa

SHARJAH – The Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) has achieved a record 790 submissions for its 9th edition, reflecting a 49.9% increase in unique nominations compared to the previous edition in 2024.

This year, the award received participation from 68 countries across five continents, highlighting the growing global commitment to advancing refugee advocacy and developing sustainable humanitarian solutions.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), SIARA is organised by TBHF in collaboration with UNHCR. Over the years, the award has provided a platform to recognise impactful humanitarian efforts and support organisations in sustaining and amplifying their work.

The AED 500,000 (USD 136,000) cash prize is generously funded each year by The Big Heart Foundation and does not come from its donations. SIARA continues to reward individuals and organisations that lead in advocating for the rights and dignity of refugees. By highlighting initiatives that offer long-term solutions beyond emergency relief, SIARA aims to empower refugees and displaced communities, fostering lasting resilience and self-reliance.

Global engagement and momentum

The surge in participation underscores the significant impact of SIARA’s role in providing impactful and sustainable support to refugees. The international scope of the awards, expanding from 53 countries in 2024 to 68 countries in 2025, reflects the efforts of the awards in promoting humanitarian excellence. Notably, this year’s submissions also represent 790 unique organizations, highlighting a broad spectrum of initiatives aimed at providing refugees with opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and dignity.

H.E. Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF, commented on SIARA’s continued growth saying, “SIARA’s expansion reflects a global paradigm shift and one that prioritizes sustainable solutions regarding advocacy for refugees. This growth signals a collective global commitment to building futures where displaced communities thrive, and we see empowerment as a cornerstone of lasting change. By recognising those who equip refugees with the knowledge and resources for self-reliance, enabling dignity and opportunity, SIARA is championing a cause that will ultimately benefit generations for many years to come.”

“This year’s submissions also reveal the immense potential of grassroots initiatives rooted in local expertise; those that integrate culture, education, healthcare, and rights; addressing both urgent needs and systemic barriers. SIARA exists to elevate these models, ensuring sustainable, refugee-focused solutions are championed globally as blueprints for a more equitable future for all people.”

Breakdown by region

From Africa to Oceania, organizations from diverse regions have participated in SIARA 2025, showcasing the global breadth of refugee advocacy efforts. Africa led with 368 submissions, and Asia followed with 229 submissions. In the MENA region, 162 submissions were received, Europe contributed 15 submissions, while North America added 14. Oceania contributed one submission, showcasing a smaller yet significant contribution to global refugee support.

The 2025 edition of SIARA highlights the extraordinary reach and diversity of humanitarian work, with top contributions coming from countries such as Pakistan, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Uganda, Lebanon, Kenya, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Egypt. The award also received new submissions from countries within SIARA’s geographic scope, including Algeria, Angola, Djibouti, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, and Tokelau—underscoring the award’s growing global presence and expanding impact.

The impact of SIARA’s recognition is far-reaching, inspiring collaboration, enhancing visibility for organisations, and empowering them to sustain and expand their efforts.