Another retired general appointed PPSC chairman

Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Abdul Aziz was appointed the new chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) by Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday.

According to the media reports, Lieutenant General (Retired) Aziz will serve a three-year term in this capacity. His monthly salary is expected to exceed Rs. 900,000.

This appointment comes on conclusion of the three-year tenure of former PPSC chairman, Lieutenant General (Retired) Malik Zafar Iqbal, in February. Lieutenant General (Retired) Aziz succeeds him in this role.

The official notification of Lieutenant General (Retired) Aziz's appointment was issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) on Tuesday.



