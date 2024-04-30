Rana Sanaullah appointed adviser to PM

President Asif Ali Zardari has given his consent to the appointment of Rana Sanaullah as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs.

This approval was granted in accordance with Article 93(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, based on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

As per the announcement from the President Secretariat Press Wing, Rana Sanaullah, in his new role as Adviser to the PM, will hold the status equivalent to that of a federal minister.

The PML-N stalwart served as the interior minister during the previous government, but lost in general election 2024 on the National Assembly seat (NA-100) in Faisalabad.

Sanaullah's appointment comes a day after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s designation as deputy prime minister as an additional charge to his existing post.

It may be noted that the former interior minister had recently expressed the possibility of being given role in the federal government.

Speaking on a TV programme, the politician said that Nawaz Sharif would decide about giving a ministry to him after concluding his China visit.

The said developments come in the wake of the politician's announcement last week about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to retake the ruling party’s driving seat, as he got a “clean chit” from the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in multiple cases lodged against him.

“Nawaz Sharif will lead the party again. the PML-N will move forward under his leadership," the former security czar had said during an interaction with journalists in Lahore.





