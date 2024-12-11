Lahore High Court halts dog culling campaign across Punjab

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench has ordered an immediate halt to the dog culling campaign across Punjab, issuing directives to stop all ongoing activities under this initiative.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC issued a detailed written order, also summoning responses from all relevant parties by December 24.

The petition against the dog culling campaign was filed by animal protection activist Anila Umair, who termed the practice of shooting or poisoning stray dogs unethical and illegal. She argued that the campaign violates fundamental rights and called for the establishment of a comprehensive national policy to protect animals.

In defense, authorities claimed that the culling activities were initiated following public complaints regarding stray dogs.

The petition further emphasized the need for humane solutions, urging the state to adopt alternative measures like sterilization and vaccination programs to manage the stray dog population effectively.

In a related move, the Sindh government has shifted from culling stray dogs to vaccinating them, setting a potential example for other provinces.

The court’s decision has brought the contentious issue into the spotlight, with advocates calling for a nationwide dialogue on humane animal management practices.