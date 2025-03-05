Dozen Pakistanis martyred as mosque roof collapses in suicide bombing attack in Bannu

BANNU – Pakistan’s northwestern region saw deadly suicide bombings as Khawarij attacked Bannu Cantt, killing at least 12 people including some children while over two dozen other suffered injuries.

Reports shared by international media said suicide bombings rocket military base ahead of Iftar when locals gathered at mosque to break fast. The attacks caused massive destruction in surrounding areas, including a mosque where worshippers were praying.

Militants of TTP splinter group Jaish Al-Fursan rammed their vehicle at military base’s wall, causing a breach, but the attack was thwarted by security forces.

After the explosion, attackers stormed the compound but were repelled by Pakistani armed forces. The blast caused widespread damage to nearby buildings, including the collapse of a mosque roof while worshippers were inside. Local rescue teams recovered the body of the mosque’s imam from the rubble, with several others feared trapped underneath.

At least four of the victims were children who lived near the attack site. Bannu District Hospital said blasts caused extensive damage to homes and buildings, adding a death toll.

Local medical facilities declared a medical emergency, with a number of victims in critical condition, and doctors and paramedics were urgently called in to assist.

Pakistan Army confirmed the killing six militants but the military’s media wing is yet to confirm total number of casualties. This tragic event marks the third militant assault in South Asian nation since the start of Ramadan.