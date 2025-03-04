Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt: 9 civilians martyred, 6 militants killed

BANNU – At least nine civilians embraced martyrdom and 16 others suffered injuries after security forces foiled a terrorist attack by terrorists on Bannu Cantt, killing 6 militants.

According to security sources, the terrorists attempted to enter Bannu Cantt after Iftar today, but security forces thwarted their plan.

Due to the swift response by security forces, the panicked terrorists rammed two explosives-laden vehicles into the cantt’s wall, causing damage to a nearby house. Reports indicate civilian casualties and injuries, while a mosque also sustained damage.

Security sources confirmed that six militants were killed at various entry points by alert security personnel, and the remaining terrorists have been confined.

The security forces’ clearance operation will continue until all militants are eliminated, according to sources.