Man drives minibus into wedding guests over missing paneer

In a bizarre and violent outburst, a man in India rammed a minibus into a crowd of wedding guests after discovering that paneer (cottage cheese) was missing from the buffet.

The incident took place in Hamidpur village, located in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, during the wedding celebrations of Rajnath Yadav’s daughter. According to Indian media reports, the wedding was progressing smoothly until a man identified as Dharmendra Yadav arrived at the venue.

Upon inspecting the food stalls, Dharmendra became enraged when he noticed that none of the dishes contained paneer, a staple in many Indian weddings. Unable to control his anger, he left the venue, only to return shortly after—this time driving a minibus straight into the gathering of guests.

The attack left at least eight people injured, including the groom’s father, and caused property damage estimated at 300,000 Indian rupees (approximately $3,600 USD). The shocking incident disrupted the celebration, leaving guests in panic and outrage.

In response, the groom’s side reportedly halted the wedding ceremony until a formal complaint was registered against the accused. The bride’s family filed a police report, and the wedding resumed and concluded around midnight the following day.

This unusual and violent reaction to a missing menu item has sparked debate on social media, with many questioning how far people are willing to go over food-related disappointments at public events.