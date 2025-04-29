Gold price in Pakistan jumps by Rs2,100 per tola

Gold prices have surged once again today, reaching new heights in both international and local markets.

According to reports, the price of gold on the international bullion market rose by $21 per ounce, bringing it to a record-breaking $3,310 per ounce. This increase in global prices has had a direct impact on the local markets as well.

In Pakistan, the price of gold per tola (11.66 grams) saw a rise of 2,100 Pakistani Rupees, reaching a new high of 349,200 PKR. Additionally, the price of gold per 10 grams increased by 1,800 PKR, bringing the value to 299,382 PKR.

The price hikes in gold have been driven by a combination of global economic factors and investor demand, further escalating concerns for local consumers and gold traders. The trend of rising gold prices shows no immediate signs of slowing down, leaving many to wonder how this will impact purchasing power and savings in the coming weeks.