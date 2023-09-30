Search

Balochistan announces three-day mourning as Mastung blast toll reaches 59

07:38 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
Source: Twitter

QUETTA – The death toll from a suicide bombing in Balochistan’s city of Mastung has surged to 59 after seven critically wounded patients died in hospitals.

A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up on Friday among a crowd gathered to attend a procession on the account of Eid Miladun Nabi. It was one of the deadliest attacks targeting civilians in months. Nearly 70 people sustained injuries, who have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.  

A spokesperson of the Civil Hospital said six of critically injured people died at his hospital while another succumbed to injuries at another hospital. 

He said 52 bodies were received by Nawab Ghaus Baksh Memorial Hospital in Mastung after the blast, adding that two of four other injured persons are also in critical condition.  

He said 18 injured are being treated at CMH Quetta while 17 are under treatment at the memorial hospital. He said 25 injured persons have been discharged after treatment. 

Meanwhile, Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki has announced three-day mourning across the province following the tragedy.

The national flag will fly at half-mast on government buildings during the mourning period, the government said.

Quetta's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

World leaders condemn deadly suicide attacks, back Pakistan’s fight against terrorism

