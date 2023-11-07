Blow for Pakistan as key pacer Haris Rauf suffers rib injury amid World Cup 2023

Pakistan key bowler Haris Rauf has suffered a rib injury, and the pacer is feared to be doubtful for the next game against England in the World Cup 2023.

Men in Green pulled off a dramatic victory over New Zealand to stay alive at the Cricket World Cup, and now looking to advance to semi-finals of the leading ICC event.

Haris Rauf, 30, underwent a medical test at Kolkata Hospital due to a rib sprain, which he suffered during clash against New Zealand. The player experienced pain while playing in the game, and it forced him to exit the field.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan national team’s spokesperson expressed hope that Rauf will recover before the crucial match.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan also left the field in wake of concussion during the match against South Africa in Chennai. The all rounder has not played since, and remains uncertain for upcoming matches.