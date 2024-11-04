Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

India issues NOC to blind cricket team to play T20 World Cup in Pakistan

India Issues Noc To Blind Cricket Team To Play T20 World Cup In Pakistan

India’s Ministry of Sports has issued an NOC for the Indian Blind Cricket Team to participate in the fourth edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, set to take place in Pakistan from November 23.

In a letter from Shailendra Yadav, Secretary General of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, India’s Sports Ministry granted permission for the Pakistan tour and advised the association to seek further clearance from the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on November 12 to participate in the World Cup, with a Pakistan-India match planned for November 25 in Lahore.

Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Sultan Shah, welcomed the NOC for the Indian team, noting that India-Pakistan matches always attract great attention from fans. He highlighted the excitement among Pakistanis for the World Cup and especially for the match against India.

Syed Sultan Shah also emphasized that past cricket diplomacy has significantly improved relations between the two nations. He mentioned the UN Charter’s emphasis on providing special opportunities, particularly in sports, for people with disabilities.

Shah expressed hope that India’s Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs will soon issue their NOC for the Indian Blind Cricket Team’s visit to Pakistan.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.25 278.75
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search