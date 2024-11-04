India issues NOC to blind cricket team to play T20 World Cup in Pakistan

India’s Ministry of Sports has issued an NOC for the Indian Blind Cricket Team to participate in the fourth edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, set to take place in Pakistan from November 23.

In a letter from Shailendra Yadav, Secretary General of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, India’s Sports Ministry granted permission for the Pakistan tour and advised the association to seek further clearance from the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on November 12 to participate in the World Cup, with a Pakistan-India match planned for November 25 in Lahore.

Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Sultan Shah, welcomed the NOC for the Indian team, noting that India-Pakistan matches always attract great attention from fans. He highlighted the excitement among Pakistanis for the World Cup and especially for the match against India.

Syed Sultan Shah also emphasized that past cricket diplomacy has significantly improved relations between the two nations. He mentioned the UN Charter’s emphasis on providing special opportunities, particularly in sports, for people with disabilities.

Shah expressed hope that India’s Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs will soon issue their NOC for the Indian Blind Cricket Team’s visit to Pakistan.