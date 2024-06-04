Pakistan Budget 2024-25 date changed again; check new schedule

ISLAMABAD – The date for presented the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 has once again been changed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on a five-day visit to China.

State Minster for Finance Ali Pervez Malik confirmed it, stating that the budget will now be tabled in the National Assembly on June 12 after the premier returned from China.

Reports said the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) would be held on June 10 followed by the unveiling of economic survey on June 11.

Previously, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was scheduled to table the budget on June 10. Reports indicate that the budget will incorporate the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier in the day, the prime minister arrived in Shenzhen, China, for a five-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new avenues for economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Energy Minister Musadik Malik, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. The delegation also includes the foreign secretary, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other senior officials.

During this visit, PM Sharif will visit the cities of Xi’an, Shenzhen, and Beijing. In Beijing, he will hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang and meet President Xi Jinping. Additionally, meetings are scheduled with Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and heads of key government departments.