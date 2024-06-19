Search

Super 8 stage begins in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today

Web Desk
03:41 PM | 19 Jun, 2024
The Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup kicks off today after the completion of the round matches.

In the first round, 40 matches were played among 20 teams in four groups. At the end of the first round, 8 teams qualified for the Super stage.

The USA and West Indies jointly hosted the first-round matches, while the Super 8 matches, semifinals, and final will be hosted by the West Indies.

From Group A, India and the USA qualified; from Group B, Australia and England; from Group C, West Indies and Afghanistan; and from Group D, South Africa and Bangladesh.

The 8 teams in the Super 8 stage are divided into two groups: Group 1 includes Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, and India, while Group 2 includes England, South Africa, the USA, and West Indies.

The islands of Antigua, Saint Lucia, Barbados, and Saint Vincent in the West Indies will host the Super 8 matches.

There will be 12 matches in the Super 8, where each team will play against the other three teams in its group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

The first match of the Super 8 stage between the USA and South Africa will start at 7:30 PM Pakistan time today.

Super 8 Stage Match Schedule:

June 19: USA vs. South Africa

June 20: England vs. West Indies

June 20: Afghanistan vs. India

June 21: Australia vs. Bangladesh

June 21: England vs. South Africa

June 22: USA vs. West Indies

June 22: India vs. Bangladesh

June 23: Afghanistan vs. Australia

June 23: USA vs. England

June 24: West Indies vs. South Africa

June 24: Australia vs. India

June 25: Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh

The first semifinal will be hosted in Guyana on June 26, and the second semifinal will be hosted in Trinidad on June 27.

Barbados will host the final on June 29, the ultimate match of the mega event.

