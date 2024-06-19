Super 8 stage begins in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today

The Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup kicks off today after the completion of the round matches.
In the first round, 40 matches were played among 20 teams in four groups. At the end of the first round, 8 teams qualified for the Super stage.
The USA and West Indies jointly hosted the first-round matches, while the Super 8 matches, semifinals, and final will be hosted by the West Indies.
From Group A, India and the USA qualified; from Group B, Australia and England; from Group C, West Indies and Afghanistan; and from Group D, South Africa and Bangladesh.
The 8 teams in the Super 8 stage are divided into two groups: Group 1 includes Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, and India, while Group 2 includes England, South Africa, the USA, and West Indies.
The islands of Antigua, Saint Lucia, Barbados, and Saint Vincent in the West Indies will host the Super 8 matches.
There will be 12 matches in the Super 8, where each team will play against the other three teams in its group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
The first match of the Super 8 stage between the USA and South Africa will start at 7:30 PM Pakistan time today.
June 19: USA vs. South Africa
June 20: England vs. West Indies
June 20: Afghanistan vs. India
June 21: Australia vs. Bangladesh
June 21: England vs. South Africa
June 22: USA vs. West Indies
June 22: India vs. Bangladesh
June 23: Afghanistan vs. Australia
June 23: USA vs. England
June 24: West Indies vs. South Africa
June 24: Australia vs. India
June 25: Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh
The first semifinal will be hosted in Guyana on June 26, and the second semifinal will be hosted in Trinidad on June 27.
Barbados will host the final on June 29, the ultimate match of the mega event.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
