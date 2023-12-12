Men's Under-19 World Cup set to start from Jan 19; Check complete schedule here

DUBAI – Wait is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled schedule of Men's Under-19 World Cup that is slated to start in South Africa on January 19.

The top cricket body issued the schedule for a 41-matches event, with 5 venues across South Africa. The action will continue for 3 weeks in January and February.

Hosts will face Windies in the tournament opener on January 19, and former champions India will start their 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in S. African capital Bloemfontein, ICC said in a press release.

It classifies four groups with Group A comprising India, Bangladesh, Ireland and the US. Group B is made up of England, South Africa, the West Indies and Scotland. Group C features Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, while Group D is made up of Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.

The wait is over 🤩



Fixtures for the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa are OUT! 🗓️#U19WorldCup | More ➡️ https://t.co/sZ2Ue74EJN pic.twitter.com/5DrXy0RaU3 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) December 11, 2023

The top four teams will face each other in the Super Six stage and will then advance to the semi-finals, scheduled on February 6 and 8.

The final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held in Benoni on Feb 11.

This is the third time when Proteas are hosting U19 World Cup, the country previously hosted the 1998 and 2020 editions.

Earlier, ICC awarded the hosting rights to Sri Lanka but shifted the venue after a provisional ban on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).