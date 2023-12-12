Search

Sports

Men's Under-19 World Cup set to start from Jan 19; Check complete schedule here

Web Desk
09:48 AM | 12 Dec, 2023
Men's Under-19 World Cup set to start from Jan 19; Check complete schedule here
Source: ICC

DUBAI – Wait is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled schedule of Men's Under-19 World Cup that is slated to start in South Africa on January 19.

The top cricket body issued the schedule for a 41-matches event, with 5 venues across South Africa. The action will continue for 3 weeks in January and February.

Hosts will face Windies in the tournament opener on January 19, and former champions India will start their 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in S. African capital Bloemfontein, ICC said in a press release.

It classifies four groups with Group A comprising India, Bangladesh, Ireland and the US. Group B is made up of England, South Africa, the West Indies and Scotland. Group C features Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, while Group D is made up of Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.

The top four teams will face each other in the Super Six stage and will then advance to the semi-finals, scheduled on February 6 and 8.

The final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held in Benoni on Feb 11.

This is the third time when Proteas are hosting U19 World Cup, the country previously hosted the 1998 and 2020 editions.

Earlier, ICC awarded the hosting rights to Sri Lanka but shifted the venue after a provisional ban on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

#PAKvIND: Azan Awais, Saad Baig power Pakistan to clinical win over India in Asia Cup Under 19 clash

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

06:52 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Pakistan wins two bronze medals in World MMA Championship 2023

06:44 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

#PAKvIND: Azan Awais, Saad Baig power Pakistan to clinical win over ...

10:30 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Pakistan take on Indian in U19 Aisa Cup today

09:41 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup finals on Sunday

11:28 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

'NASA scientists set Ronaldo's diet plan' – Ramiz Raja's hilarious ...

07:54 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals of FIH Junior Hockey World Cup ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:18 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Pakistan’s Younas Mehsud sets new World Record with 265 single-arm punches in one minute

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches lower against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9  286.65 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.96 762.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.76 926.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.77 175.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 322.6 325.1
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.15

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 12 Dec 2023

Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: