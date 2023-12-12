Men's Under-19 World Cup set to start from Jan 19; Check complete schedule here

DUBAI – Wait is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled schedule of Men's Under-19 World Cup that is slated to start in South Africa on January 19.
The top cricket body issued the schedule for a 41-matches event, with 5 venues across South Africa. The action will continue for 3 weeks in January and February.
Hosts will face Windies in the tournament opener on January 19, and former champions India will start their 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in S. African capital Bloemfontein, ICC said in a press release.
It classifies four groups with Group A comprising India, Bangladesh, Ireland and the US. Group B is made up of England, South Africa, the West Indies and Scotland. Group C features Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, while Group D is made up of Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.
The top four teams will face each other in the Super Six stage and will then advance to the semi-finals, scheduled on February 6 and 8.
The final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held in Benoni on Feb 11.
This is the third time when Proteas are hosting U19 World Cup, the country previously hosted the 1998 and 2020 editions.
Earlier, ICC awarded the hosting rights to Sri Lanka but shifted the venue after a provisional ban on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.96
|762.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.76
|926.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.77
|175.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.6
|325.1
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.15
Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.
On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
