Pakistan’s Younas Mehsud sets new World Record with 265 single-arm punches in one minute

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani youth left their marks in various sports this time, it’s Younas Mehsud who made the nation proud.

The teenage boxer, who hailed from the country’s least developed region Waziristan, has etched his name in history books after punching most time with one arm.

The 17-year-old Mahsud managed to throw 265 full-extension punches with one arm in a minute which got him registered in Guinness World Records; he outclassed the previous record of 214 punches set by an Egyptian athlete. Younis performed the feat on August 12 this year in D.I Khan.

He is trained by Irfan Mehsood, Pakistan’s known martial artist Irfan Mehsood who holds over 70 Guinness World Records under his belt.

The martial art prodigy earlier set world record for most one-hand punches in 60 seconds while holding a 1kg weight.

After setting a new world record, Younis heaped praise on his trainer Mr Irfan Mahsud, calling him an inspiration who has more than 70 world records in martial arts. He further has no plan to sit down and make another world record with both hands.

The body acknowledged his parents who always supported him for his passion. The boy further wants to project a soft image of Waziristan with his feats in martial arts.