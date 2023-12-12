Search

Business

Govt plans to tax retailers from Jan 15

Web Desk
11:00 AM | 12 Dec, 2023
Govt plans to tax retailers from Jan 15

ISLAMABAD – Following the IMF’s refusal to introduce a fixed scheme for retailers, the caretaker government has completed the ‘Tax Asaan Application’ for collecting taxes from small shopkeepers.

This system will determine the tax based on the valuation of each shop, as specified by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the media reports, the finalisation of the retailers’ scheme is near completion. The caretaker government aims to authorise the launch of this scheme ahead of its set deadline. It’s anticipated to come into effect on January 15, 2024.

In the past, similar attempts to include millions of retailers in tax structures have faltered. Now, the caretaker government’s approach will determine the success of this new scheme.

The forthcoming scheme for retailers encompasses 16 key points, encompassing various sectors like small traders, service providers, healthcare institutions, educational facilities, and more.

Tax calculations will rely on the shop’s valuation determined by the FBR. The government plans to introduce a user-friendly installment plan allowing up to 12 installments. New registrants may benefit from a 25% tax relief and alleviation from year-end tax payments.

Facilitating easy tax payments through platforms like Jazz Cash and Easypaisa, the government plans to exempt consultants’ fees owing to “The Tax Assan App.” Tax payments are scheduled for the 15th of each month.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

01:33 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Road travel to get costlier as Punjab approves toll tax on 18 more ...

10:59 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

IMF board to meet on Jan 11 for Pakistan loan programme approval

11:25 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

Ex-FATA industries' sales tax deemed "unconstitutional"

01:14 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Big relief in petrol price expected as govt announces December fuel ...

11:39 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Suzuki Alto Token Tax Rate Update for November 2023 in Punjab

01:19 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Tax reforms on agenda as IMF technical experts’ delegation arrives ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:08 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

3 security personnel martyred in DI Khan terror attack

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches lower against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9  286.65 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.96 762.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.76 926.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.77 175.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 322.6 325.1
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.15

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 12 Dec 2023

Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: