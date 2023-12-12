Govt plans to tax retailers from Jan 15

ISLAMABAD – Following the IMF’s refusal to introduce a fixed scheme for retailers, the caretaker government has completed the ‘Tax Asaan Application’ for collecting taxes from small shopkeepers.
This system will determine the tax based on the valuation of each shop, as specified by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
According to the media reports, the finalisation of the retailers’ scheme is near completion. The caretaker government aims to authorise the launch of this scheme ahead of its set deadline. It’s anticipated to come into effect on January 15, 2024.
In the past, similar attempts to include millions of retailers in tax structures have faltered. Now, the caretaker government’s approach will determine the success of this new scheme.
The forthcoming scheme for retailers encompasses 16 key points, encompassing various sectors like small traders, service providers, healthcare institutions, educational facilities, and more.
Tax calculations will rely on the shop’s valuation determined by the FBR. The government plans to introduce a user-friendly installment plan allowing up to 12 installments. New registrants may benefit from a 25% tax relief and alleviation from year-end tax payments.
Facilitating easy tax payments through platforms like Jazz Cash and Easypaisa, the government plans to exempt consultants’ fees owing to “The Tax Assan App.” Tax payments are scheduled for the 15th of each month.
Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.96
|762.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.76
|926.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.77
|175.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.6
|325.1
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.15
Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.
On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
