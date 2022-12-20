Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s wedding date ‘fixed’

KARACHI – It’s time for new innings for Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the daughter of star player, Shahid Afridi.

Reports in local media quoting Afridi’s family claimed that Shaheen and Ansha are all set to tie the knot on February 03, 2023.

It was reported that the families of the young couple are currently preparing for the Nikkah ceremony, and the rest of the wedding festivities are set to take place at a later date.

Afridi engaged to Ansha around two years back and the pacer earlier revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter.

Shahid Afridi earlier confirmed that Shaheen will be his son-in-law. He said his family has accepted the wedding proposal. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field”.

Shaheen is currently off the field due to a surgical procedure and a knee injury and his return to international cricket will be subject to the fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme.