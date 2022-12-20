FM Bilawal decries death threats as BJP announces bounty on his head
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto refused to back down on remarks about Narendra Modi, which sparked an uproar in India.
Bilawal, the son of slain Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto, defended his 'butcher of Gujarat' remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with Bloomberg.
The PPP leader said he was referring to the historical fact, and decried a member of the Indian ruling party who announced an INR 2-crore reward for beheading him over his remarks.
He said “If I’m quoting somebody else, and referring to a historical fact that Modi would prefer we forget about, the response shouldn’t be a threat of assassination”, and mentioned that the death threat crossed a line.
Clarifying a statement hyped by Indian media, FM said comments from a colleague who said New Delhi should not forget that Islamabad has an atomic bomb were not cause for alarm. He said that was not a threat of nuclear war, adding that no one thinks nuclear war is an appropriate reaction.
Modi's BJP announces nationwide protests over ... 10:48 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
NEW DELHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks against Indian premier Narendra Modi has sparked ...
Bilawal shared his views as the Indian government and hardline political parties strongly criticised his remarks while BJP launched a nationwide protest against him where Hindutva-inspired demonstrators burnt his effigies.
- Daily Horoscope — December 19, 202208:19 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 202208:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Punjab may extend winter vacations in schools as smog worsens11:32 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- DG Sports Punjab inaugurates cricket pitch at Nishtar Park11:09 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: England complete historic series whitewash against Pakistan10:53 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- FM Bilawal decries death threats as BJP announces bounty on his head10:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Humna Amjad clinches 2nd KPGA Soni Wali Ladies Golf Cup09:49 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Indian diva brings home 'Mrs World' title after 21 years11:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi after World Cup win09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Kaifi Khalil oozes elegance at PHBCW 202210:59 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 202206:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022