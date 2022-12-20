FM Bilawal decries death threats as BJP announces bounty on his head
Web Desk
10:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
FM Bilawal decries death threats as BJP announces bounty on his head
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto refused to back down on remarks about Narendra Modi, which sparked an uproar in India.

Bilawal, the son of slain Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto, defended his 'butcher of Gujarat' remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with Bloomberg.

The PPP leader said he was referring to the historical fact, and decried a member of the Indian ruling party who announced an INR 2-crore reward for beheading him over his remarks.

He said “If I’m quoting somebody else, and referring to a historical fact that Modi would prefer we forget about, the response shouldn’t be a threat of assassination”, and mentioned that the death threat crossed a line.

Clarifying a statement hyped by Indian media, FM said comments from a colleague who said New Delhi should not forget that Islamabad has an atomic bomb were not cause for alarm. He said that was not a threat of nuclear war, adding that no one thinks nuclear war is an appropriate reaction.

Modi's BJP announces nationwide protests over ... 10:48 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

NEW DELHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks against Indian premier Narendra Modi has sparked ...

Bilawal shared his views as the Indian government and hardline political parties strongly criticised his remarks while BJP launched a nationwide protest against him where Hindutva-inspired demonstrators burnt his effigies.

More From This Category
Punjab may extend winter vacations in schools as ...
11:32 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
US again signals support for Pakistan to counter ...
09:11 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Dr Talha Alkashmiri appointed coordinator to ...
12:29 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Imran fires fresh salvo at Gen Bajwa despite ...
11:58 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Punjab Governor summons PA session on no-trust ...
11:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
PDM submits no-trust motion against Punjab CM ...
10:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Daily Horoscope — December 20, 2022
08:04 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney who is 'Pathaan' similar to in football
12:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr