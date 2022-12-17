Modi's BJP announces nationwide protests over Pakistani FM Bilawal's ‘butcher of Gujarat’ remarks
NEW DELHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks against Indian premier Narendra Modi has sparked outrage in the neighboring country where the ruling party launched nationwide protests.
The Hindutva-inspired party workers termed Bilawal’s remarks ‘highly derogatory’. In viral clips, workers burned Foreign Minister’s effigy and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.
The saffron party also staged a protest outside Pakistan High Commission in the federal capital where workers said that Bhutto’s remarks aimed at diverting global attention from Pakistan’s dilapidating economy.
An uproar in India after Pakistan's young Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called the Indian Prime Minister the butcher of Gujarat— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) December 16, 2022
BJP protest against #BilawalBhutto in Delhi pic.twitter.com/mEKjGZPcJS
In UN Security Council, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar accused Islamabad of perpetuating terrorism and sheltering the al-Qaeda chief responding to the allegations, FM Bilawal said Bin Laden died but the butcher of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, is still alive and has become the prime minister of India.
In his presser, Bilawal mentioned that Modi was even banned from entering the US, calling him the prime minister and foreign minister of RSS, which draws inspiration from Hitler’s SS.
Narendra Modi, the prime minister of a country of around 1.4 billion is a man with a massacre on his hands, as he bears responsibility for one of the worst religious violence ever seen in South Asia.
