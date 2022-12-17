Neha Taseer trolled for sharing photos with male friend
KARACHI – Pakistan’s former supermodel Neha Taseer is one of the few celebrities who never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona.
Being an active social media user, the wife of a noted businessman, shared glimpses and moments from her everyday life and was recently spotted with a male friend Husaain Rehar, a designer by profession.
Donning a backless saree, Neha posed with Rehar while the clicks sparked trolling as keyboard warriors bombarded the comment section questioning her morales and character.
Check some of the reactions in the recent post.
Online shaming has become a recurrence in the social media sphere, with public figures becoming a frequent target.
Neha was earlier labeled a ‘homewrecker’ as she married Shahbaz Taseer, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer's younger son, who was previously married to Maheen Ghani who revealed that her former husband was in an extramarital affair with the model.
