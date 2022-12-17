Neha Taseer trolled for sharing photos with male friend

Web Desk
11:43 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
Neha Taseer trolled for sharing photos with male friend
Source: nehastaseer/Instagram & social media
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s former supermodel Neha Taseer is one of the few celebrities who never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona.

Being an active social media user, the wife of a noted businessman,  shared glimpses and moments from her everyday life and was recently spotted with a male friend Husaain Rehar, a designer by profession.

Donning a backless saree, Neha posed with Rehar while the clicks sparked trolling as keyboard warriors bombarded the comment section questioning her morales and character.

Check some of the reactions in the recent post.

Online shaming has become a recurrence in the social media sphere, with public figures becoming a frequent target. 

Neha was earlier labeled a ‘homewrecker’ as she married Shahbaz Taseer, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer's younger son, who was previously married to Maheen Ghani who revealed that her former husband was in an extramarital affair with the model.

Neha Rajpoot-Shahbaz Taseer’s romantic vacation ... 01:05 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

Former supermodel Neha Rajpoot and Pakistani businessman Shahbaz Taseer had left for romantic holidays and the duo was ...

More From This Category
Karachi court rejects FIA plea for Dania Shah’s ...
12:42 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Modi's BJP announces nationwide protests over ...
10:48 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shaniera snubs Feroze Khan for driving with minor ...
11:59 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan grateful for the experience at the ...
11:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she ran away from home
10:18 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Another Indian actress booked in money laundering ...
11:14 PM | 16 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2022
08:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Karachi court rejects FIA plea for Dania Shah’s remand in video leak case
12:42 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr