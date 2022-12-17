Karachi court rejects FIA plea for Dania Shah’s remand in video leak case

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday produced Dania Shah, the former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat, before a local court in Karachi to get her remand in an obscene video leak case.

Reports in local media said a judicial magistrate announced the reserved verdict on granting physical remand of Shah, who was arrested late Thursday from the southern Punjab city of Lodhran for allegedly leaking private video of Aamir Liaquat without his consent.

During today’s hearing, the judicial magistrate south directed the officials to present the accused before the relevant court.

An FIA Cybercrime prosecutor apprised the court that it was a case of cybercrime, maintaining that the leaked clips were seen everywhere, stressing no issue of jurisdiction.

The late politician’s first wife Bushra Iqbal also attended today’s hearing.

On Friday, Dania's mother Salma Bibi claimed that several cops raided her house and subjected the latter and her children to torture.

On Friday, Dania's mother Salma Bibi claimed that several cops raided her house and subjected the latter and her children to torture.

Aamir Liaquat has two children from his first wife, Bushra. He married for the second time with Tuba Aamir in the year 2018 and later with Dania Malik in 2022.

Dania was accused of sharing a clip of the late host on social media, which prompted uproar in the country.

Liaquat passed away in Karachi on June 9. His death under mysterious circumstances came as a shock. The body was received by the late anchor's son and the last rites were conducted by Chippa. Hussain was laid to rest in a graveyard on the premises of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton, Karachi.