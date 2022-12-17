TV host Mubashir Lucman sentenced to two years in jail for defamation

ISLAMABAD – A district and session court in Islamabad has sentenced Mubashir Lucman, the controversial Pakistani TV anchor and former caretaker provincial minister, to two years in prison after being found guilty in a defamation case.

The 59-year-old, however, secured bail in the criminal case filed against him by the father of former PML-N minister Daniyal Aziz for malicious remarks about the latter’s personal life.

After the conclusion of the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Tahir Abbas Supra announced a sentence besides imposing a fine on the TV show host. Despite the conviction, the court approved the journalist’s bail.

The court rooted back to 2016 when Lucman made defamatory remarks about the late Anwar Aziz, who started legal action against the TV show host.

In the previous proceedings, Lucman remained absent which prompted the issuance of arrest warrants for him as well as against his guarantor.