TV host Mubashir Lucman sentenced to two years in jail for defamation
The 59-year-old secures pre-arrest bail in the case
Share
ISLAMABAD – A district and session court in Islamabad has sentenced Mubashir Lucman, the controversial Pakistani TV anchor and former caretaker provincial minister, to two years in prison after being found guilty in a defamation case.
The 59-year-old, however, secured bail in the criminal case filed against him by the father of former PML-N minister Daniyal Aziz for malicious remarks about the latter’s personal life.
After the conclusion of the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Tahir Abbas Supra announced a sentence besides imposing a fine on the TV show host. Despite the conviction, the court approved the journalist’s bail.
The court rooted back to 2016 when Lucman made defamatory remarks about the late Anwar Aziz, who started legal action against the TV show host.
Court trashes Mubashir Lucman’s petition ... 12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – A Lahore court on Friday rejected an application filed by journalist Mubashir Lucman against famous ...
In the previous proceedings, Lucman remained absent which prompted the issuance of arrest warrants for him as well as against his guarantor.
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 202208:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
- TV host Mubashir Lucman sentenced to two years in jail for defamation01:45 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan to host Blind Cricket World Cup 202401:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Karachi court rejects FIA plea for Dania Shah’s remand in video ...12:42 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
- vivo Y22 provides one-stop solution to all your smartphone needs12:32 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Shaniera snubs Feroze Khan for driving with minor daughter in his lap11:59 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Mahira Khan grateful for the experience at the FIFA World Cup11:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022