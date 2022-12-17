‘Another attempt to hide behind realities of Gujarat massacre,’ Pakistan on India’s criticism after FM Bilawal’s remarks

ISLAMABAD – Dismissing India’s outcry over Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan has slammed New Delhi for desperately using global platforms to advance its agenda.

The Indian External Affairs minister’s statement reflects growing frustration over its failure in maligning and isolating Pakistan, the Foreign Office said as Islamabad’s exit from FATF Grey List displeased the neighbouring country.

Pakistan called on the international community to look through this facade and the dream of RSS-BJP to terrorise South Asia.

In a press release, the Foreign Office said India is following a policy of pettiness towards its neighbours, saying the Modi-led government has tried to hide behind subterfuge and canard to conceal the realities of the 2002 Gujarat massacre, calling it a shameful story of a mass killings, lynching, rape, and plunder.

The fact of the matter is that the masterminds of the Gujarat massacre have escaped justice and now hold key government positions in India, the FO statement added.

It further maintained that no verbosity can hide crimes of Saffron terrorists as Hindutva has given rise to a climate of hate, divisiveness, and impunity.

Pakistan said the acquittal of the mastermind and perpetrators of the heinous attack on the Delhi-Lahore Samjhota Express also demonstrates the massacre of justice under the RSS-BJP dispensation.

India peddles a fictitious narrative of victimhood despite being a perpetrator of repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a sponsor and financier of terrorist groups in the region.