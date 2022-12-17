Pakistan to host Blind Cricket World Cup 2024
Web Desk
01:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Pakistan to host Blind Cricket World Cup 2024
Source: File Photo
LAHORE – Pakistan has secured the hosting rights for the Blind Cricket World Cup to be held in 2024.

Reports in local media said the World Blind Cricket board awarded the cricket-loving nation to host the upcoming world cup in its 24th annual general meeting.

The leading sports event adapted for blind and partially sighted players will commence on November 18, 2024, and the final of the event will be hosted on December 3 in accordance with International Day of Disabled Persons.

Lately, India refused to issue visas to Pakistani blind players' for participation in the ongoing Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup on political grounds.

World Blind Cricket Ltd also passed a resolution against India for refusing visas to Pakistani blind players. Team Pakistan remained a seven-time finalist of the Blind Cricket World Cup and one of the strongest teams at the event.

During Friday’s meeting, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah was also elected unopposed as the new president of WBCL for a two-year term.

