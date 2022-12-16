Dania Shah's mother blames Bushra Iqbal for her daughter's arrest

The third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Malik who is popular as Dania Shah has been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency. The action was taken on the complaint of the TV anchorperson's daughter, the officials confirmed.

According to Dani’s mother Salma Bibi, several police officers raided her house and subjected the latter and her children to torture. She further complained of officials thrashing her daughter and dragging her to the police van as they took her away.

Further, Salma alleged that Hussain's first wife Bushra's lawyer was among the police officers. She added they are clueless as to why Dania has been arrested and under which case. Salma added that she was asked to come to Lodhran Saddar Police Station to inquire further.

Dania's mother Salma Bibi said the police and other officials "barged" into their house and arrested her daughter. "I have come to the police station, but they are not telling me anything and Dania isn't present here as well."

On the other hand, Bushra Iqbal has expressed her gratitude as the FIA took Dania into their custody for proceeding with the case.

Aamir Liaquat has two children from his first wife, Bushra. He married for the second time with Tuba Aamir in the year 2018 and later with Dania Malik in 2022.

Dania was accused of sharing a clip of the late host on social media, which prompted uproar. Later, the television personality shared his two cents on the matter and has revealed that he had no choice but to leave the country after 'indecent' videos made rounds on social media.

Liaquat passed away in Karachi on June 9. His death under mysterious circumstances came as a shock. The body was received by the late anchor's son and the last rites were conducted by Chippa. Hussain was laid to rest in a graveyard on the premises of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton, Karachi.