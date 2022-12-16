Dania Shah stays in custody as FIA fails to get remand in videos leak case

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday presented Dania Shah, wife of late Pakistani televangelist Aamir Liaquat, to an empty Karachi court in an obscene video leak case.

The FIA team along with Dania Shah reached the court at 12:50pm but the duty judge Lala Asad Pathan had left the premises after the court time finished.

The FIA investigation officer took Dania Shah back with him. Now, the agency will present the accused before the court tomorrow in order to seek her remand.

FIA’s cybercrime circle of Karachi on Thursday arrested Dania Shah from Lodhran for allegedly filming and subsequently leaking the private videos of Aamir Liaquat.

Shah’s mother told media that law enforcers took her daughter to Saddar police station, alleging that they were being punished for filing a case to claim inheritance.