Malala gives a winning pep talk to U-19 Pakistani women cricketers ahead of World Cup

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed good wishes for the national women's team regarding the upcoming World Cup.

Before leaving for England today, Malala along with her husband Asser Malik met the national women's cricketers during which cricketers Sidra Ameen, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Eman Ali, and Shawal Zulfiqar from the U-19 women's team were present.

U-19 cricket team's Iman Fatima, Shawal Zulfikar and manager Ayesha Jalil also met Malala where women cricketers presented Malala Yousafzai with a signed shirt and national women's team jacket.

Malala Yousafzai encouraged women cricketers to work harder and have strong faith in themselves for the upcoming 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Malala added that if you have done in the past If so, you can do it once again.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai interacts with members of the Pakistan women's cricket team.

The 25-year-old activist added that the players should always accept challenges because success lies beyond hardships and obstacles.

Malala said that when girls see women's cricketers on TV, they develop passion, enjoy their sport as much as possible.

Players of the Pakistan women's team met Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and presented a signed shirt to her.

Meanwhile, Malala's husband Asser Malik said that they both are cricket fanatics, and will try to come to cheer for the team during the World Cup.

Malala Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday accompanied by her family and husband Asser Malik. She was invited to multiple seminars and sessions, including a meeting with CM Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.