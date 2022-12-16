Malala gives a winning pep talk to U-19 Pakistani women cricketers ahead of World Cup

Noor Fatima
03:52 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Malala gives a winning pep talk to U-19 Pakistani women cricketers ahead of World Cup
Source: PCB (Twitter)
Share

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed good wishes for the national women's team regarding the upcoming World Cup.

Before leaving for England today, Malala along with her husband Asser Malik met the national women's cricketers during which cricketers Sidra Ameen, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Eman Ali, and Shawal Zulfiqar from the U-19 women's team were present.

U-19 cricket team's Iman Fatima, Shawal Zulfikar and manager Ayesha Jalil also met Malala where women cricketers presented Malala Yousafzai with a signed shirt and national women's team jacket.

Malala Yousafzai encouraged women cricketers to work harder and have strong faith in themselves for the upcoming 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Malala added that if you have done in the past If so, you can do it once again.

The 25-year-old activist added that the players should always accept challenges because success lies beyond hardships and obstacles.

Malala said that when girls see women's cricketers on TV, they develop passion, enjoy their sport as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Malala's husband Asser Malik said that they both are cricket fanatics, and will try to come to cheer for the team during the World Cup.

Malala Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday accompanied by her family and husband Asser Malik. She was invited to multiple seminars and sessions, including a meeting with CM Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Malala experiences cultural richness during visit ... 10:05 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai along with family members visited Delhi Lahore's ...

More From This Category
Dania Shah stays in custody as FIA fails to get ...
03:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Azhar Ali announces retirement from Test cricket 
01:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Mahi Baloch celebrates birthday with friends
12:16 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Here's all the star players making debut in PSL8
09:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Janvhi Kapoor stuns in Pakistani designer's ...
11:42 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Why does Ahmed Ali Butt's wife wear hijab?
10:26 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2022
08:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala gives a winning pep talk to U-19 Pakistani women cricketers ahead of World Cup
03:52 PM | 16 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr