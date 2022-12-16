'Black Day' - Pakistani celebrities mourn victims of APS Peshawar attack

Pakistan is remembering the victims of the militant attack when Taliban attackers stormed the Army Public School in the northern city of Peshawar seven years ago.

The eighth anniversary of the Army Public School carnage that claimed the lives of 147 persons, including 132 school students, is being observed today.

December 16 is designated as "Black Day" in the South Asian country.

And, Pakistani celebrities have now turned to social media to pay respect to the victims of the attack. Needless to say, the reminder is heartbreaking as the day of the country's darkest periods.

Adnan Siddiqui, Kubra Khan, Sami Khan, Reema Khan, Hira Mani, Faysal Quraishi, Sana Javed, and Sumbul Iqbal Khan came forward on social media to pay homage to the victims of the dreadful terrorist attack.

To categorise Pakistan as a “terrorist state” is to insult the countless Pakistanis who have paid the price of U.S. led wars & the radicalised terrorism that has seeped onto our soil. Today marks 8 years since one of the most painful examples. #apsattack - we will never forget. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) December 16, 2022

دل بے حد اداس ہے۔ اللہ میرے ملک کو سلامت رکھے میرے ملک کے بچوں کو محفوظ رکھے ہمارے لوگوں کو ہر طرح کے انسانی شر سے بچائے دکھے۔ آج کا دن ہمیں مجبور کرتا ہے سوچنے پر۔ خدارا تاریخ کو نہ ہی دہرائیں تو بہتر ہے۔ یا رب صحیح فیصلے کرنے کی توفیق عطا کر۔آمین — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) December 16, 2022

16 Dec is a day the nation will never forget:when one of the most horrific acts of terrorism in our history happened - the attack on innocent children of APS Peshawar & their teachers. It is also the day when we came together as a nation & resolved to take on & defeat terrorism. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 16, 2022

The deadly assault sent ripples of shock, outrage, anger, and most of all pain throughout not only the country but the entire world. Governments condemned the attacks; famous personalities expressed their support to the grieving families and even the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda stated: “Our hearts are bursting with pain”.

The lethal attack claimed by outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was a great national tragedy; the losses of the parents and kins of martyrs are irreparable but the whole nation stood with the affected and Pakistan never lost sight of its national resolve to wipe out foreign-sponsored terrorism to prevent and guard against such heinous crime against its citizen.