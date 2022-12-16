'Black Day' - Pakistani celebrities mourn victims of APS Peshawar attack
'Black Day' - Pakistani celebrities mourn victims of APS Peshawar attack
Pakistan is remembering the victims of the militant attack when Taliban attackers stormed the Army Public School in the northern city of Peshawar seven years ago.

The eighth anniversary of the Army Public School carnage that claimed the lives of 147 persons, including 132 school students, is being observed today.

December 16 is designated as "Black Day" in the South Asian country.

And, Pakistani celebrities have now turned to social media to pay respect to the victims of the attack. Needless to say, the reminder is heartbreaking as the day of the country's darkest periods.

Adnan Siddiqui, Kubra Khan, Sami Khan, Reema Khan, Hira Mani, Faysal Quraishi, Sana Javed, and Sumbul Iqbal Khan  came forward on social media to pay homage to the victims of the dreadful terrorist attack.

The deadly assault sent ripples of shock, outrage, anger, and most of all pain throughout not only the country but the entire world. Governments condemned the attacks; famous personalities expressed their support to the grieving families and even the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda stated: “Our hearts are bursting with pain”.

The lethal attack claimed by outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was a great national tragedy; the losses of the parents and kins of martyrs are irreparable but the whole nation stood with the affected and Pakistan never lost sight of its national resolve to wipe out foreign-sponsored terrorism to prevent and guard against such heinous crime against its citizen.

