Pakistan summons top Afghan diplomat over unprovoked shelling in Chaman

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday summoned Afghan Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad and issued strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area.

The foreign office, in a statement, said the shelling resulted in loss of life, injuries and damage to property on the Pakistani side.

“It was reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that recurrence of these incidents must be prevented. It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard,” reads the statment.

Pakistan remains committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan. Peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end, it said.

At least one person was killed and over dozen injured after Afghar border forces targeted civilian population in Chaman area. This was second incident in less than week as six people were martyred and several others wounded in an attack on Sunday.